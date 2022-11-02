Delhi covered in layer of haze as air quality remains in 'very poor' category

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the concentration of lung-damaging fine particles known as PM2.5 was above 450 micrograms per cubic metre, around eight times the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, in many areas.

Delhi is covered in a layer of haze on Wednesday morning as the air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category. The air quality index (AQI) stood at 354 as the national capital gasped for clean air.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice on worsening AQI in Delhi, and thus flagging children's safety. It said children are facing a wrath of toxic air.

Morning walkers, joggers and cyclists work out at the India Gate, amid deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR.The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital is currently at 354 (in the 'Very Poor' category). pic.twitter.com/rFX5UJyGJl — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

Delhi's 24-hour AQI stood at 424 at 4 pm on Tuesday, the worst after December 26, 2021, when it was 459. An AQI above 400 is considered "severe" and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the concentration of lung-damaging fine particles known as PM2.5 was above 450 micrograms per cubic metre, around eight times the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, in many areas.

PM 2.5 level from 61 to 120 is considered "moderate to poor", 121 to 250 is "very poor", 251 to 350 is "severe" and more than 350 is "severe plus".

According to an analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), people in the capital breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 when stubble burning peaks. The city records an average PM2.5 concentration of 285 micrograms per cubic metre from November 1 to November 15.

The Centre's air quality panel had on Saturday directed authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under stage three of the Graded Response Action plan (GRAP).

GRAP, first implemented in 2017, classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

With inputs from PTI