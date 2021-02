A Delhi court on Tuesday sent actor Deep Sidhu to seven days police custody in connection with the Red Fort incident on Republic Day. Sidhu was arrested on February 9 by Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Seeking 10-day custody of Sidhu, the police alleged in court that the actor-activist was one of the main instigators of the Republic Day violence at Red Fort.

Sidhu's counsel opposed the Delhi Police's plea and told the court that he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. However, sources said that Sidhu was arrested from Zirakpur area between Chandigarh and Ambala. Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend and actor who lives in California. He used to make videos and send them to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account, the sources said.

Earlier, The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.