Delhi Court extends custodial remand of Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair by four days

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended by four days the custodial remand of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to an objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria passed theorder.

A day after Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police, officials said on Tuesday that his "objectionable tweet of 2018 led to a Twitter storm with hate speeches, detrimental to communal harmony".

"In such cases, finding the gadget used to post such tweets and the intention behind posting such a tweet is important. During questioning, he has been evasive on both fronts. We found out that his phone was formatted. His evasiveness formed the grounds for his arrest," said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations).

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets posted in 2018, officials said. His arrest drew condemnations from various quarters, including journalists' bodies and Opposition parties.

On Tuesday, Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha rejected a media report that Zubair had received Rs 50 lakh in his account in the past three months.

Earlier this month, a case against Zubair was registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the DCP said.