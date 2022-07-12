Delhi court defers hearing on Mohammed Zubair's bail plea to July 14

A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's bail plea to July 14 in a case related to an objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala was hearing Zubair's application against the order of a magisterial court which had sent him to 14-day judicial custody in the case.

SPP Atul Srivastava, appearing through video conference, urged the court to adjourn the matter, saying that a separate case against Zubair was scheduled for hearing before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. At this, advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the accused, urged the court to take up the matter on Wednesday. "This bail was filed. It's a man's liberty. Let it be taken up tomorrow. He may appear on VC," Grover said.

The prosecutor was in Bhopal and will not be available for the appearance before the court on Wednesday.

A magisterial court had on July 2 dismissed Zubair's bail plea and sent him to 14-day judicial custody in the case, citing the nature and gravity of the offences against the accused and observing that the matter was at the initial stage of the investigation. The court had sent him to judicial custody after his five-day custodial interrogation. In its order, the court had noted the submission of the public prosecutor that the investigation was at an initial stage and that there was every likelihood that police custody remand of the accused would be required.

With inputs from PTI