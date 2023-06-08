CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsRelief for AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Delhi court stays cancellation of allotted official bungalow

Relief for AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Delhi court stays cancellation of allotted official bungalow

Relief for AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Delhi court stays cancellation of allotted official bungalow
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 7:02:54 PM IST (Updated)

APP MP Raghav Chadha had filed a petition, which stated that his accommodation was cancelled arbitrarily without following the due process of law. The court has directed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat not to remove the AAP MP from Bungalow No- AB5 on Pandara Road in New Delhi until the next date of the hearing.

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday stayed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat’s order cancelling the allotment of the official accommodation to Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. The court in its order held that Raghav Chadha, who is staying in the accommodation with his parents, shall not be removed from the house without due process of law.

Sudhanshu Kaushik, Additional District Judge at Patiala House Court, said, “Mr Chadha would suffer irreparable injury if he is dispossessed without due process of law.”
The court added that the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has been directed not to remove the AAP MP from Bungalow No- AB5 on Pandara Road in New Delhi until the next date of the hearing. The court has adjourned the hearing till July 10.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X