Delhi cops impose traffic restrictions from Tuesday for Interpol General Assembly

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The restrictions are being imposed in and around the hotels in which the delegates will stay — The Lalit, The Imperial, Shangri La, Le Meridien, The Oberoi, Hyatt Regency, and The Ashok, the Delhi police said in a statement.

The four-day 90th Annual General Assembly of the Interpol is scheduled to begin at Pragati Maidan in Delhi, and accordingly, the Delhi police have imposed restrictions on traffic to ensure smooth commutes for the delegates, who include police leadership from 195 countries.

The restrictions are being imposed in and around the hotels in which the delegates will stay — The Lalit, The Imperial, Shangri La, Le Meridien, The Oberoi, Hyatt Regency, and The Ashok, the Delhi police said in a statement.

Traffic volume on the following roads will be regulated: Ashoka Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, Bhairon Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Mehram Nagar Tunnel, Janpath, Barakhamba Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Kamal Attaturk Marg, Shantipath, Maharshi Raman Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Gurgaon Road, and Aerocity and T3 Approach Road.

"It is important to reduce the traffic volume on roads in New Delhi District and this can be achieved with support from corporations, organisations and individuals. Non-essential staff members can be directed to work from home, employees can be advised to use public transport and working hours can be staggered," the police said in the advisory.

The police also advised commuters travelling in the vicinity of New Delhi District to brace for possible delays and consider alternative routes.