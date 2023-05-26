Delhi Consumer Forum directs SBI to pay Rs two lakh to man for sending a bill for expired credit card

The forum also noted that the company had blacklisted him in the CIBIL system as a willful defaulter. This resulted in the rejection of his applications for credit cards from another bank where he had maintained a regular account for nearly two decades.

A district consumer forum of Delhi has instructed the credit card arm of the State Bank of India to pay Rs 2 lakh to a customer for sending him a bill even after his credit card expired. The credit card company of the country’s largest public lender, State Bank of India Cards and Payments Services Pvt Ltd, had also blacklisted the customer for non-payment of charges, according to a PTI report.

A three-member panel of the New Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, comprising its president Monika A Srivastava and members Kiran Kaushal and Umesh Kumar Tyagi, passed an order in favour of MJ Anthony, a former journalist and asked the company to pay the amount for “deficiency in providing services”.

The forum also noted that the company had blacklisted him in the CIBIL system as a willful defaulter. This resulted in the rejection of his applications for credit cards from another bank where he had maintained a regular account for nearly two decades.

"The opposite party is directed to compensate the complainant by paying a sum of Rs 2 lakh as compensation within two months from the date of this order failing which the sum payable would be Rs 3 lakh," the forum said, according to PTI.

The order was passed by the Forum on May 20 on Anthony's complaint seeking compensation, which claimed that he had requested the company to cancel his card in April 2016, much before its expiry and not to renew it.

Anthony did not use the credit card for any transaction since April 9, 2016, and had destroyed the card as per the rule and there was no pending due against him.

The complainant received a letter from the company about the cancellation of his card in September, however, he continued to receive the credit card bills. Anthony even e-mailed the company about the same.

He also shared that the bills had reached to the tune of Rs 2,946 by May 18, 2017, inclusive of late payment charges and penalties. In his complaint, Anthony also said that the company had warned him to pay the bill otherwise it would have an adverse impact on the credit history as maintained by the credit Bureau and “may hamper future credit requirements.”