Delhi Consumer Forum directs SBI to pay Rs two lakh to man for sending a bill for expired credit card

    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 7:48:51 PM IST (Updated)

    The forum also noted that the company had blacklisted him in the CIBIL system as a willful defaulter. This resulted in the rejection of his applications for credit cards from another bank where he had maintained a regular account for nearly two decades.

    A district consumer forum of Delhi has instructed the credit card arm of the State Bank of India to pay Rs 2 lakh to a customer for sending him a bill even after his credit card expired. The credit card company of the country’s largest public lender, State Bank of India Cards and Payments Services Pvt Ltd, had also blacklisted the customer for non-payment of charges, according to a PTI report.

    A three-member panel of the New Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, comprising its president Monika A Srivastava and members Kiran Kaushal and Umesh Kumar Tyagi, passed an order in favour of MJ Anthony, a former journalist and asked the company to pay the amount for “deficiency in providing services”.


    The forum also noted that the company had blacklisted him in the CIBIL system as a willful defaulter. This resulted in the rejection of his applications for credit cards from another bank where he had maintained a regular account for nearly two decades.

