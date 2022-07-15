A fire broke out at a restaurant in central Delhi's Connaught Place area on Friday morning , officials said. No casualty has been reported so far.

Officials said they received information regarding the blaze at the Cafe High5, located in the outer circle of Connaught Place, around 5.30 am. The furniture kept on the first floor of the restaurant had caught fire, news agency ANI reported.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control in an hour, the officials added.