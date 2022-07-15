Homeindia news

Massive fire at restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place

Massive fire at restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control in an hour, the officials added. No casualty has been reported so far.

A fire broke out at a restaurant in central Delhi's Connaught Place area on Friday morning , officials said. No casualty has been reported so far.
Officials said they received information regarding the blaze at the Cafe High5, located in the outer circle of Connaught Place, around 5.30 am. The furniture kept on the first floor of the restaurant had caught fire, news agency ANI reported.
Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control in an hour, the officials added.

 
Also read: Here's how Delhiites can find charging stations, know about subsidies on WhatsApp
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
Tags
Previous Article

Monsoon LIVE Updates: IMD issues red alert for Palghar; orange alert for Pune, Satara

Next Article

Presidential polls: NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu's assured of 60% vote share — list of political parties supporting her