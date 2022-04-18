Delhi commuters face hardships as auto, taxi associations go on strike to protest rising CNG prices

Delhi commuters are likely to face difficulties on Monday and Tuesday as various associations of taxis and auto rikshaws have called a strike to protest the rising fuel prices in the country.

The Delhi Sarvodaya Drivers Association (DSDA) has told CNBC-TV18 that auto Uber and Ola drivers will also go on strike in Delhi NCR today to protest the sharp rise in CNG prices and high commissions charged by cab aggregators.

According to people in the know, the protests will begin from Majnu Ka Tila and may go to the police checkpoint near Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

The association has demanded subsidies on CNG and fares to be regulated by the government. The commission paid to aggregators to be fixed at 10 percent," said the spokesperson.

The DSDA also claims that it has received letters of support from taxi associations in Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The general secretary of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni, said the "unprecedented" hike in rates of CNG has taken a toll on auto and cab drivers.

"We know that the Delhi government is forming some committee but we need solutions to our problems which are not in sight. We are demanding that the government (Centre and Delhi) provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG prices," he said.

General secretary of STA Operators Ekta Manch, Shyamlal Gola, said that RTV buses, numbering around 10,000, will also be off-road in support of the demands to revise fares and bring down CNG prices. The feeder buses play a crucial role in last-mile connectivity running from Metro stations to interior localities in the city.