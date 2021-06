Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced selective unlocking measures for business activities as the city is witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate has fallen to 0.5 percent. The relaxations will come into effect from Monday (June 7) while the lockdown will continue.

According to CM Kejriwal, lockdown will continue in the city with more relaxation in other activities. Markets, shopping malls will be opened on an odd-even basis throughout the week, the CM announced.

Here are the relaxations announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal:

Markets and shopping malls will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm only

Delhi Metro will resume service with 50 percent occupancy

E-commerce activities will be allowed in total or to operate at full capacity

Private offices can re-open with a 50 percent workforce while other alternatives like work from home and staggered timings should be encouraged by companies.

Government offices will be allowed to operate with 100 percent A grade officers and 50 percent capacity of other officials.

Meanwhile, Delhi saw 400 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate dropping to 0.5 percent. The situation will be reviewed in the coming week and appropriate decisions on further opening or unlocking will be taken, Kejriwal announced.