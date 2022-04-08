Delhi cab, auto drivers protest against CNG price rise, demand fare revision; may strike from April 18

Opposing the steep hike in CNG prices, hundreds of cab and auto drivers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on April 8 and demanded revision of fares and threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if their demands were not met. Protesting drivers, including of Ola and Uber cabs, also sent a memorandum of their demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 8.

President of Sarvodaya Drivers Welfare Association, Ravi Rathor, said the government should either slash CNG prices or revise fares. "We want justice. We have given ultimatum to the central as well as the city government to go on indefinite strike from April 18 if our demands related to reducing the rates of CNG or revision of cab and auto fares are not met," Rathor told PTI.

He said prices of CNG are nearing Rs 70 per kg but cab and auto drivers are still operating on old fares. It has become tough for drivers to operate with skyrocketing CNG prices. Rathor further said fare revision is pending for the last 7-8 years despite the fact that inflation in these years have grown much.

"Cab companies come under state and central governments so the authorities should mount pressure on them to increase fares. Currently, we are plying cabs at price range of Rs 6.75 to Rs 8 per kilometre. Seeing the current scenario, fares should be in the range of Rs 16-18 per kilometre. If fares cannot be revised then rates of CNG should be reduced,” Rathor said. He said the protest at Jantar Mantar was just a symbolic agitation but all drivers will observe complete "chakka jam" from April 18 if there is no solution.

Rathor, who claims to have around four lakh drivers as members in Delhi-NCR, said auto and cabs kept operating on April 8 and there was no shortage of such transport on roads. Ola and Uber cabs and autos were also available during the day.

Other auto and taxi unions, including Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, have already threatened to go on indefinite strike from April 18 if their demand to provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG is not met. Around one lakh auto rickshaws are currently plying in the national capital.