Delhi breathes 'very poor' air, decision on reopening of primary schools today

By CNBCTV18.com

The GRAP classifies the air quality in Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage 1 - 'poor' (AQI 201-300); stage 2 - 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); stage 3 - 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and stage 4 - 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

Delhi was shrouded in smog as the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index at 326.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting today to discuss the new directions by the Centre's air quality panel about revoking curbs imposed under stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

A decision to reopen primary schools and revoke the order asking 50 percent of the government staff to work from home is likely to be taken at the meeting.

The Centre's air quality panel on Sunday had directed authorities to lift the ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR and entry of trucks into the capital imposed under the GRAP final stage.

With inputs from PTI