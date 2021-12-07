Delhi breathes easy as air quality improves to ‘poor’

Delhi's air quality saw an improvement on Tuesday morning to settle in the 'poor category'. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city recorded 255 in Anand Vihar at 10:26 am.

PM2.5, tiny particles in the air that reduce visibility and cause the air to appear hazy, level was at 223, while PM10 was recorded 255. PM10 particles are bigger than PM2.5 particles. While the former, when inhaled, can deposit in the surface of the lungs, the latter can go deep inside the lungs and infect.

AQI in neighbouring Faridabad (256) and Noida (247) also recorded in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category on Monday.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitoring agency SAFAR had said on Monday that a moderate wind speed is likely over the next two days and the minimum temperature is likely to drop in the national capital.

"The net effect is that the air quality will remain within the upper-end of the poor category or the lower-end of the very poor category," it said.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was at 80 percent.

