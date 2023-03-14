Delhi boy dies after three friends dump his body post accident

As per the police, the auto-rickshaw belonged to one of the three accused persons."All three of them have been arrested and an investigation is underway," a Delhi police officer said.
Delhi police on Monday informed that three friends dumped their friend's body in an underpass in the Vivek Vihar area of the national capital after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling met with an accident and overturned,
"The injured boy died later. He was then taken from the spot in the same auto-rickshaw by his three friends, However, instead of taking him to a hospital, they dumped him at an underpass in the Vivek Vihar area," a police officer said.
As per the police, the auto-rickshaw belonged to one of the three accused persons. Delhi police added that all three accused have been arrested and an investigation is underway.
First Published: Mar 14, 2023 12:07 PM IST
