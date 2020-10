Beginning Wednesday, around 100 traffic signals in Delhi will witness environment marshals and traffic police officials urging drivers to turn off their ignition when they wait for the signal light to turn green under the ‘Red Light on, Gaadi Off’ campaign.

The campaign was announced last week by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in order to reduce the level of air pollution in the National Capital.

The Environment Minister of Delhi Gopal Rai stated that the initiative will be launched from ITO. Additionally, nobody will be issued a "challan" as it is an awareness drive. The marshals will also give red roses to the violators at the traffic signal to spread awareness.

In a government release, Rai said," The Delhi police have identified 100 key traffic signals and the government will deploy a total of 2,500 environment marshals to carry out this campaign."

The Delhi environment minister further added that the government will write to all MPs, MLAs, councilors, resident welfare associations (RWAs), industrial and other social agencies to take part in the campaign.

Rai also informed on Monday, "We will urge drivers who care about the growing pollution in the city, the health of their children and their elderly parents, to do their bit in controlling vehicular emissions. Doing so will be completely voluntary."

The awareness campaign will continue till November 15.