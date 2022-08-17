Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Make India No. 1' mission, calls for focus on 5 objectives

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will travel across the country as part of the 'Make India No. 1' mission to encourage people to join the initiative and achieve its five objectives. What are these objectives? Read on to know.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the 'Make India No. 1' mission to make India the number one country in the world. While speaking at the launch event, Kejriwal laid out the five-point vision of this initiative: free education, free treatment, employment for youth, equal rights, dignity and security for women, and fair price to farmers for their produce.

"If we want to take our nation forward, we need to focus on these objectives...we need to think like a family," "If we want to take our nation forward, we need to focus on these objectives...we need to think like a family," Kejriwal said. "We take a pledge - We will not live in peace until India is ranked as the world's No. 1 nation," he said.

The Chief Minister also said he will travel across the country as part of the mission to encourage people to join the initiative and achieve its objectives. "...We will form an alliance of 130 crore people and when it happens, no one can stop India from becoming the top nation," he said.

Mentioning that the mission is apolitical in nature, Kejriwal urged all the political parties to join the initiative. "I call upon the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) , the Congress all other parties to come forward and join this initiative. Those who are patriotic and want India to No.1 country, join this mission. We don't want to fight," he said.

"It has been 75 years of independence. In these 75 years, we achieved a lot, India gained a lot but there's anger, a question among people that several small nations who attained independence after us, surpassed us...Why did India lag behind? Every citizen is asking this," he added.

He said many countries like Singapore got independence after India but are ahead of us. Why is India lagging behind despite Indians being the "most intelligent and hard-working in the world", Kejriwal asked.

The announcement comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat and amid the controversies over freebies