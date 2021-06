If you are in Delhi, you can now add liquor to your online shopping cart and get it home delivered. The delivery of both Indian and foreign liquor through mobile apps and websites has been permitted under the amended excise rules governing the trade of alcohol in the city.

“The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution,” says the notification.

According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on May 31, only those who hold the L-13 licence will be allowed to deliver liquor to the doorstep of people.

The rules also permit licence holders to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, the courtyards of clubs, bars and restaurants. The move will bring some respite to restaurant owners, hoteliers who have been hit the most by the ongoing lockdown and curbs.

As Delhi has begun unlocking following a significant dip in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it will be a gradual process. The national capital went into a strict lockdown on April 19 as the second wave of the COVID-19 was intensifying by the minute. The now-partial lockdown is on till June 7.

People had queued up outside liquor shops soon after the announcement that the city was going under a lockdown. The latest move has brought cheers to many.

However, Delhi isn’t the first state to allow home delivery of alcohol. Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Jharkhand and Odisha are some of the states where doorstep delivery of liquor is permitted.

The AAP government is hoping that the gradual opening of business activities will help control spread of the coronavirus disease and also boost the confidence of business owners.

A recent survey by the FICCI showed that business sentiments have crashed as a result of the brutal second wave.