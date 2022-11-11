Homeindia news

Delhi Airport advises flyers to crosscheck flight data as 'very poor' air quality impacts visibility

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Friday issued an advisory for passengers amid low visibility. It has asked passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated information on operations.

DIAL released a statement saying, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."
The advisory came as the national capital is enveloped in smog and the air quality continues to be 'very poor'.

The GRAP classifies the air quality in Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage 1 - 'poor' (AQI 201-300); stage 2 - 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); stage 3 - 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and stage 4 - 'severe plus' (AQI >450).
