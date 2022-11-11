    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeindia News

    Delhi Airport advises flyers to crosscheck flight data as 'very poor' air quality impacts visibility

    Delhi Airport advises flyers to crosscheck flight data as 'very poor' air quality impacts visibility

    Delhi Airport advises flyers to crosscheck flight data as 'very poor' air quality impacts visibility
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The GRAP classifies the air quality in Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage 1 - 'poor' (AQI 201-300); stage 2 - 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); stage 3 - 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and stage 4 - 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

    The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Friday issued an advisory for passengers amid low visibility. It has asked passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated information on operations.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Massive fertiliser subsidy a fiscal challenge but hope floats

    Massive fertiliser subsidy a fiscal challenge but hope floats

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Meet Ron DeSantis, the sudden Republican favourite for presidential nomination

    Meet Ron DeSantis, the sudden Republican favourite for presidential nomination

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    McDonald's in India smells more profit in coffee

    McDonald's in India smells more profit in coffee

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Why global markets are melting ahead of US inflation data and what to expect now

    Why global markets are melting ahead of US inflation data and what to expect now

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    DIAL released a statement saying, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."
    The advisory came as the national capital is enveloped in smog and the air quality continues to be 'very poor'.
    The GRAP classifies the air quality in Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage 1 - 'poor' (AQI 201-300); stage 2 - 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); stage 3 - 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and stage 4 - 'severe plus' (AQI >450).
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    air qualityAir Quality IndexDelhiDelhi Airport

    Previous Article

    PM Modi in Bengaluru today: Trains cancelled, rescheduled; check list here

    Next Article

    Chennai power cut today: Check list of areas affected

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng