By CNBCTV18.com

The GRAP classifies the air quality in Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage 1 - 'poor' (AQI 201-300); stage 2 - 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); stage 3 - 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and stage 4 - 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Friday issued an advisory for passengers amid low visibility. It has asked passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated information on operations.

DIAL released a statement saying, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

The advisory came as the national capital is enveloped in smog and the air quality continues to be 'very poor'.

Delhi's sky lingers in a layer of smog as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remains under the 'Very Poor' category. Visuals from Kartavya Path.#AirPollution pic.twitter.com/vIBUqvQEnm — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

