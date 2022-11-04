Cross
    Homeindia News

    Delhi air reels under 'severe' category, primary schools shut from tomorrow

    Delhi air reels under 'severe' category, primary schools shut from tomorrow

    Delhi air reels under 'severe' category, primary schools shut from tomorrow
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    People in the capital breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 when stubble burning peaks. The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution jumped to 34 percent on Thursday, the highest this season so far. Punjab on Thursday reported 2,666 farm fires. The number stood at 3,634 on Wednesday, the highest this season so far.

    As Delhi air quality continues to reel under the 'severe' category, primary schools in the national capital will be shut from Saturday till air quality improves. The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday was at 472. Delhi's air quality has been oscillating between 'very poor', and 'severe' as the stubble burning continues in the neighbouring state of Punjab and stagnant atmospheric conditions.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party government is also mulling implementing an odd-even scheme for vehicles.
    Kejriwal said air is in the severe category in several North Indian cities and there are many reasons for air pollution. "We take responsibility for stubble burning in Punjab. I am expecting that instances of stubble burning will come down by next year. We have been in power in Punjab only for six months. We need time to fix this problem," Kejriwal added.
    The AQI in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) is in the 'severe' category at 563, Gurugram in the 'severe' category at 539, and Delhi University in the 'severe' category at 563.
    As the air quality deteriorated, authorities invoked the final stage of anti-pollution curbs, including a ban on diesel-run light motor vehicles.
    Delhi Minister to hold a meeting
    Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will convene a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the implementation of the curbs under Graded Response Action Plan stage IV.
    The entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones in Delhi is banned too. Those carrying essential commodities are exempted.
    Also read | Noida schools to hold online classes till November 8 amid rising air pollution
    Central and state governments may decide on permitting work from home.
    Stubble burning
    People in the capital breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 when stubble burning peaks. The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution jumped to 34 percent on Thursday, the highest this season so far.
    Punjab on Thursday reported 2,666 farm fires. The number stood at 3,634 on Wednesday, the highest this season so far.
    With inputs from PTI
    First Published:  IST
