Delhi's air quality improves marginally, construction work banned under GRAP-3

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 5, 2022 12:54:14 PM IST (Published)

Delhi's air quality showed a marginal improvement on Monday as it came under the "very poor category". The air quality was under the "severe" category on Sunday.

The national capital's air quality index (AQI) read 363 at 8.10 am.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
In view of the increased pollution levels, the Centre's air quality panel directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work in the region under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The minimum temperature on Monday was 7.6 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 95 percent.
With inputs from PTI
