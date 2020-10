On Thursday, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 315 at 11:10 am. It was only in February that the national capital's air quality had hit such a poor level. A layer of smoky haze covered Delhi-NCR today with high pollutant levels. With an earlier improvement in the fluctuating air quality levels, the region hit 'Very Poor' levels yet again.

Though earlier in the day, Delhi's air quality slightly improved from the "Very Poor" to the "Poor" category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 283. This shortlived improvement was attributed to a decrease in pollutant concentration of PM 10 and PM 2.5.

According to Anumita Roy Chowdhury, Executive Director of Centre for Science and Environment, “Forecasting is a very important part of emergency action. It helps in doing proactive planning. If there is good science, it certainly helps you refine your strategy. The graded response action plan (GRAP) which is currently in force will greatly benefit from it. If there is hotspot-based data, even vulnerable populations whose health could be impacted by high air pollution can be identified.”

The SAFAR forecast suggests that falling under the "Moderate" category, PM10 pollutants in Delhi are set to rise and reach a figure of 186 on Friday. On the other hand, PM 2.5 pollutants are predicted to reduce to 103, which falls under the "Poor" category.

Even though the government is coming up with stricter anti-air pollution measures, including a ban on electricity generators, under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). NASA's satellite imagery showed a large cluster of farm fires near Amritsar, Patiala, Tarn Taran, and Firozpur in Punjab, and Ambala and Rajpura in Haryana.

On Thursday, SAFAR stated, "Stubble burning fires observed yesterday around Haryana, Punjab, and neighbouring border regions with SAFAR synergized fire count estimated as 357 on 13th October, but the transport wind direction is not favourable and hence only minimal stubble contribution in PM 2.5 is expected."

The prediction also added that with marginal improvement, the "Poor" AQI is likely to remain the same on 16th and 17th October.

This spike in Delhi’s varying air pollution levels is being attributed to calm conditions in the morning and evening hours and variable winds during the day. Widespread stubble fires are seen on satellite images from both Punjab and Haryana.

According to an analysis by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a Delhi-based think tank, transportation contribute the most to Delhi's air pollution with 18-30 percent. Road dust is the second-largest source of air pollution in the city with 18 to 38 percent, followed by industries at about 2 to 29 per cent, and construction leading to 8 percent.