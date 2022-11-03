By CNBCTV18.com

Mini According to an analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, people in the capital breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 when stubble burning peaks. The city records an average PM2.5 concentration of 285 micrograms per cubic metre in this period.

Delhi woke up to a thick layer of haze covering the sky as the air quality in the national capital reels under the 'severe' category and the Air Quality Index (AQI) dipped to 418. The AQI in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, dipped to a 'severe' category with AQI at 469.

Even as the air quality in the national capital is oscillating between 'very poor' and 'severe', the stubble burning is continuing in neighbouring Punjab.

#WATCH | As Air Quality Index in Delhi-NCR oscillates between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories, stubble burning continues in PunjabVisuals from Bathinda's Gehri Baghi village pic.twitter.com/E5rmldH06Z — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the share of farm fires in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution stood at 12 percent on Wednesday. It was 14 percent on Tuesday, 22 percent on Monday, 26 percent on Sunday, the highest this year so far, and 21 percent on Saturday.

Punjab has recorded 21,480 farm fires between September 15, when stubble burning usually begins, and November 2.

PM 2.5 level from 61 to 120 is considered "moderate to poor", 121 to 250 is "very poor", 251 to 350 is "severe" and more than 350 is "severe plus".