Rising air pollution levels in the winter season is a major cause for concern in both cities that house over 23 million Indians in all.

Air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday with a recorded air quality index (AQI) at 301.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) places Mumbai in the 'poor' category with an overall AQI of 221.

Delhi's Dhirpur station reports an AQI of 303 in the 'very poor' category as of 11:22 am Monday. Stations at NSIT Dwarka and Nehru Nagar also reported 'very poor' AQI numbers, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A majority of other areas remain in the 'poor' category.

In Mumbai's Chakala-Andheri East, Mazgaon and Deonar, AQI reached 265, 263, and 282 respectively.

An overall AQI range of 0-50 is categorised as 'good,' 50-100 as 'satisfactory,' 100-200 as 'moderate,' 200-300 as 'poor', 300-400 as 'very poor' and 400-500 as 'severe'.

For those in the 'poor' category, SAFAR advises healthy individuals to be alert and avoid unnecessary fatigue. Those who belong to sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and take more breaks.