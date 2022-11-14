Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', decision on BS-III, BS-IV vehicles likely today

By CNBCTV18.com

Last week, the Delhi government's transport department had decided that the curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should remain in place for the next few days.

Delhi's air quality remained in the very poor category on Monday morning and the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was 309. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 303 on Sunday, as was on Saturday. It was 346 on Friday and 295 on Thursday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The Delhi government is likely to take a decision on the curbs on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital today.

"The restrictions were in place till November 13 and they have not been extended yet. The AQI has been stable in the last four days in the capital. There is a meeting to discuss what needs to be done," an official said.

Last week, the Delhi government's transport department had decided that the curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should remain in place for the next few days.

Vehicles deployed for emergency services and government and election-related work do not come under the ban purview.

With inputs from PTI