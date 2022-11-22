Delhi's air quality remains poor, AQI at 286

According to an analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, people in the capital breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 when stubble burning peaks.
Delhi's air quality remains in the 'poor' category with its Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 286 on Tuesday morning.
Recommended ArticlesView All
View | 2023 will be the year of GST – the climate action one
IST4 Min(s) Read
Where have all the women gone from Elon Musk's Twitter? 'Before & after' office photos shock internet
IST3 Min(s) Read
Small savings schemes — Will govt hike interest rates of PPF and SSY? Here's the answer
IST4 Min(s) Read
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
According to an analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, people in the capital breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 when stubble burning peaks.
The city records an average PM2.5 concentration of 285 micrograms per cubic metre from November 1 to November 15.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!