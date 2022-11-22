Delhi's air quality remains poor, AQI at 286

According to an analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, people in the capital breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 when stubble burning peaks.

Delhi's air quality remains in the 'poor' category with its Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 286 on Tuesday morning.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category with its Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 286 this morning.



Visuals from India Gate and ITO. pic.twitter.com/3J21vdmBgR — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

According to an analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, people in the capital breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 when stubble burning peaks.

The city records an average PM2.5 concentration of 285 micrograms per cubic metre from November 1 to November 15.