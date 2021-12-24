Delhi air quality in 'severe' category, minimum temperature settles at 6.9 deg C

Delhi air quality on Friday remained in 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day. According to the central air quality forecast agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was 411 at 9 am.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.9 degrees Celsius on Friday, a notch below normal.

The air quality in the NCR cities like Noida and Gurugram was also in the severe category. The AQI in Gurugram's AQI was at 375 Noida, while in Noida it was 570.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The day is expected to see 'moderate fog', and the maximum temperature may reach up to 24 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The relative humidity was 94 percent at 8.30 am. The city had on Thursday recorded its minimum and maximum temperatures at 5.5 and 23.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

