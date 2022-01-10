Delhi air quality in moderate category, minimum temperature settles at 9.6 degrees

Air quality in Delhi was recorded in the moderate category on Monday. The air quality index this morning stood at 115 in the city.

Rains in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas over the weekend brought the national capital's air quality to 'satisfactory' category on Sunday. The air quality in the NCR cities also improved significantly over the weekend.

In the past few weeks, air quality in the national capital region had deteriorated and it oscillated between 'severe' to 'very severe'. In the winter, Delhi faces the issue of hazardous air every year. Earlier, the government had barred many pollution-generating activities, including the ban on construction, in the national capital to keep a check on deteriorating air quality.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of drizzle and moderate fog for the day. The minimum temperature in the national capital was settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 95 percent. The maximum temperature on Sunday stood at 15 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.8 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

