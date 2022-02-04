Delhi air quality improves; drizzle likely

Air quality in Delhi improved significantly to the 'poor category' in the past 24 hours.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital on Friday was 210 at 9 am.

This was a significant improvement in air quality in the national capital, as the AQI on Thursday morning was 324.

The air quality in the national capital region - Faridabad stood at 222, Ghaziabad (160), Greater Noida (164), Gurugram (216) and Noida (158).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. On Thursday, the city saw its maximum temperature going down by eight notches to 14.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest for the month in 19 years. On February 1, 2003, the national capital had recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Friday witnessed a cloudy morning and the minimum temperature settled at 10.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. In the last 24 hours, the national capital witnessed 1 mm rainfall, it said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 97 percent. The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The maximum temperature will settle around 17 degrees Celsius, it said.

-With agency inputs