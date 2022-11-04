Homeindia news

50% Delhi govt employees to WFH, staggered timings for markets — What's allowed and what's not

50% Delhi govt employees to WFH, staggered timings for markets — What's allowed and what's not

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

People in Delhi breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 when stubble burning peaks. The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution jumped to 34 percent on Thursday, the highest this season so far. Punjab on Thursday reported 2,666 farm fires. The number stood at 3,634 on Wednesday, the highest this season so far.

As the air quality continues to deteriorate in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party government has listed a series of measures to tackle the crisis. The air quality in the national capital continues to be in the 'severe' category, courtesy stubble burning continues in Punjab, and stagnant atmospheric conditions.

Recommended Articles

View All

Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today

IST4 Min(s) Read

“Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet

IST5 Min(s) Read

Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge

IST3 Min(s) Read

India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'

IST2 Min(s) Read

Authorities have also implemented stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Here's what is allowed and what is not
What's allowed
  • Trucks carrying essential commodities
  • Emergency services vehicles
  • Diesel BS-VI vehicle
    • What's not allowed
    • Construction and demolition work banned
    • Classes up to class fifth shut from November 5
    • Outdoor activities for classes above the fifth standard will be suspended
      • Other measures
      • Fifty percent of Delhi government employees to work from home
      • Delhi transport department to run special 500 buses under "Paryavaran scheme"
      • Private offices to shift 50 percent workforce to work from home
      • Staggered timings for local markets
      • Water sprinkling efforts to continue with daily reporting
        • Stubble burning
        People in the capital breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 when stubble burning peaks. The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution jumped to 34 percent on Thursday, the highest this season so far.
        Punjab on Thursday reported 2,666 farm fires. The number stood at 3,634 on Wednesday, the highest this season so far.
        Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

        Tags

        air qualityAir Quality IndexDelhiwork from home

        Next Article

        Janet Yellen to travel to India, G20 summit as forum struggles with Ukraine war