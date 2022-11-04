People in Delhi breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 when stubble burning peaks. The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution jumped to 34 percent on Thursday, the highest this season so far. Punjab on Thursday reported 2,666 farm fires. The number stood at 3,634 on Wednesday, the highest this season so far.
As the air quality continues to deteriorate in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party government has listed a series of measures to tackle the crisis. The air quality in the national capital continues to be in the 'severe' category, courtesy stubble burning continues in Punjab, and stagnant atmospheric conditions.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today
IST4 Min(s) Read
“Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet
IST5 Min(s) Read
Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge
IST3 Min(s) Read
India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'
IST2 Min(s) Read
Authorities have also implemented stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Here's what is allowed and what is not
What's allowed
What's not allowed
Other measures
Stubble burning
People in the capital breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 when stubble burning peaks. The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution jumped to 34 percent on Thursday, the highest this season so far.
Punjab on Thursday reported 2,666 farm fires. The number stood at 3,634 on Wednesday, the highest this season so far.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!