People in Delhi breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 when stubble burning peaks. The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution jumped to 34 percent on Thursday, the highest this season so far. Punjab on Thursday reported 2,666 farm fires. The number stood at 3,634 on Wednesday, the highest this season so far.

As the air quality continues to deteriorate in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party government has listed a series of measures to tackle the crisis. The air quality in the national capital continues to be in the 'severe' category , courtesy stubble burning continues in Punjab, and stagnant atmospheric conditions.

Authorities have also implemented stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Here's what is allowed and what is not

What's allowed

Trucks carrying essential commodities

Emergency services vehicles

Diesel BS-VI vehicle

What's not allowed

Construction and demolition work banned

Classes up to class fifth shut from November 5

Outdoor activities for classes above the fifth standard will be suspended

Other measures

Fifty percent of Delhi government employees to work from home

Delhi transport department to run special 500 buses under "Paryavaran scheme"

Private offices to shift 50 percent workforce to work from home

Staggered timings for local markets

Water sprinkling efforts to continue with daily reporting

Stubble burning

