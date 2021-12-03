Delhi air pollution: Schools in NCR to remain closed, only online classes allowed

All schools in the NCR region will remain closed till further orders and only conduct online classes, the Centre informed Supreme Court via an affidavit. The apex court had given the Centre 24 hours to come up with a plan to implement measures to control air pollution running rampant in Delhi.

The affidavit also mentioned that Industrial units in Delhi that are not running on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or clean fuels will be allowed to run only for 8 hours on weekdays and will remain closed on weekends. The Court had, on Thursday, asked if the governments are taking all necessary pollution, then why is there a rise in pollution levels in Delhi.

The government has also placed an interim ban on the entry of trucks in the capital city, exempting trucks carrying essential goods and CNG and electric trucks.

The government will constitute a task force for implementing all the norms, it said in the affidavit. The task force will have powers to take punitive, preventive action against non-compliant entities, it added. Plus, as many as 40 flying squads would be deployed to check for enforcement. The squads will report to the task force, it said.

