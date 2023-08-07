homeindia NewsFire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi | VIDEO

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 7, 2023 12:29:00 PM IST (Updated)

All the people have been evacuated, while more than six fire tenders are on the spot, said the Delhi Fire Service.

A fire broke out on the second floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday. The blaze erupted in the endoscopy room, news agency ANI reported. All the people have been evacuated, while more than six fire tenders are on the spot, said the Delhi Fire Service.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Aug 7, 2023 12:23 PM IST
Tags

AIIMS DelhiDelhi

