By CNBCTV18.com

A fire broke out on the second floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday. The blaze erupted in the endoscopy room, news agency ANI reported. All the people have been evacuated, while more than six fire tenders are on the spot, said the Delhi Fire Service. #WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS. All people evacuated. More than 6 fire tenders sent, say Delhi Fire ServiceFurther details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/u8iomkvEpX— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

