In another case similar to that of the accident that took place in Delhi's Sultanpuri where a woman was hit and dragged by a moving car on New Year's, a young Swiggy delivery boy was killed in Noida on Thursday while he was making a delivery.

Another such incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district where a woman riding a scooter was rammed by a truck that dragged her body for 3km, News18 reports.

The theme, however, in these incidents seems to be of a crash-and-drag, rather than hit-and-run. This raises the question of prevention in the minds of many as we begin to notice a pattern in these accidents. Furthermore, the negligence and ignorance in Anjali's death, the victim in the Kanjhawala case, has raised concerns among several lawmakers in the country.

According to the World Bank, road crash deaths in India are the highest in the world and the nation accounts for 11 percent of all crash-related deaths. More than 1,50,000 people die each year and over 7 lakh are injured on India's roads.

Pushpa, Banda

In Uttar Pradesh, Pushpa, a clerk at a university in Banda district was killed in Mawai Buzurg village after a truck rammed into her scooter. She was dragged along with her scooter for nearly 3km, News18 reports.

The truck caught fire as her body got stuck to the chassis and her scooter too burnt to ashes. Sources say that bypassers tried to get the truck to stop but the driver did not slam the breaks.

Kushal Yadav, Noida

Kushal Yadav, a 24-year-old food delivery executive working for Swiggy, was killed after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle and allegedly dragged for about 500 metres near Noida Sector 14 flyover in a suspected hit and run case, police said on Thursday.

An FIR has been lodged and the matter is being probed, they said, adding that claims that the body of the worker was dragged by the car could not be established so far.

"It has been informed through media that the victim was dragged for some distance but evidence and CCTV footage scanned so far does not establish this fact," the police added.

Amit Kumar, Yadav's cousin and complainant in the case, said he had called up Yadav around 1 am to check on his whereabouts when he was informed of the crash.

"An Ola cab driver had received the call on my brother's phone and informed me about the accident. He said my brother was hit by a vehicle and dragged from Sector 14A flyover to Shani Temple road.

"I rushed to the spot with some family members and found the body of my brother near Shani Temple," Kumar stated in his complaint.

Swiggy or Ola could not be contacted immediately for their response over the incident.

In a statement, the Noida Police said they were informed about the incident by Delhi Police control room after which the local Phase 1 police team rushed to the spot and inspected the spot.

The body was sent for post mortem and legal proceedings initiated after the FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence), the police said.

"The complainant got the information about the crash from an Ola cab driver. More facts will come to light when details of the cab driver and what he was doing at the spot around the time of the incident are gathered. Efforts are on to contact the cab driver," the police said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the police said.

Around 10 days back, another 27-year-old food delivery executive was killed by a car near Noida around midnight.

Potential cures

Incidents like these bring a resurgence of concern among Indian citizens who look for answers on how to better prevent road crashes leading to deaths. Vision Zero, an international road traffic safety project from Sweden that aims to achieve zero fatalities involving road traffic, could be the answer.

According to WRI India, a research organisation, an initiative like Vision Zero could be successful in India but hasn't reached its potential thus far because they are "not backed by strong institutional mechanisms, nor are they unified under a holistic strategy."

Some auto companies have unveiled their vision for this accident-free driving but its actual effects on the streets are still to be seen.

With agency inputs.