By CNBCTV18.com

The Delhi government's old liquor policy is finally back. The old regime came into effect from today, September 1 and comes days after a war of words erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the excise policy and corruption charges.

The government's move had created a panic among private vendors and even among the public who had been queuing up outside liquor shops to avail of last-time offers on alcohol.

As the new policy makes a dramatic comeback, know about the changes it will bring for booze lovers now on:

1. Private vends out, govt vends in:

Government-run liquor vends will be operational in the national capital, leading to the exit of private players from the retail business. The excise department claimed that four Delhi government undertakings have readied 300 liquor stores across the city. However, trade experts said around 240 of them would open on the first day after the closure of private vends on Wednesday, PTI reported. The number is likely to go up to 500 within a month.

2. Favourite liquor brands missing: Customers might also find many of their favourite brands missing from shelves as just 130 IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) and 230 foreign brands have been registered so far by the excise department. However, excise officials said that liquor supply and brand availability will improve in the coming days and weeks.

Over 40 lakh alcohol bottles has been arranged by the department to meet the demand amid expectations of a sluggish sale of around 12 lakh bottles per day in September. The demand had scaled to 15 lakh bottles per day in August, officials said.

3. Price up + no discounts: The return of the old excise policy also means that discounts offered by private vends on liquor brands and schemes like 1+1 and 1+2 become a thing of the past for Delhi. The rebates and schemes offered earlier under Excise Policy 2021-22 will not be available as liquor stores will be opened by government undertakings from Thursday.

"This will impact hotels, pubs, bars and restaurants where such products are popular. Prices will also go back up as discounts are not permitted," Vinod Giri, Director General, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), was quoted as saying.

4. Liquor stores locations: Several government vends will be located in malls and near Metro stations. The six shops at the domestic terminal of IGI airport run by private operators will be shut on Thursday, hampering availability. Liquor will be available at duty-free shops at the airport, they said.

5. Mobile app to track liquor stores: A mobile app mAbkaridelhi developed by the excise department will become operational from September providing consumers information about location of liquor stores in their neighbourhood and shop timings. The app will be available in Hindi and English and can be downloaded from Google Play Store from September. The iOS version will be made available shortly, officials said.

6. 700 shops by year end: The Delhi Government undertakings - Delhi Tourism And Transportation Development Corporation Limited (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Department of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC), and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd (DCCWS) - have been given a target to open 700 liquor shops in the city by end of this year.

7. Dry days: Under the old liquor policy, Delhi observes 21 dry days.

8. Microbreweries to come up: Delhi is will also likely see the promotion of draught beer. Four microbreweries serving draught beer will start operations in Delhi from September first week, an official said. "There are plans to promote draught beer by setting up microbreweries in Delhi as there is a significant demand in the segment. More microbreweries will come up in the near future,” reports quoted an excise official as saying.

The Excise Policy 2021-22 , implemented on November 17, 2021, has been withdrawn by the Delhi government amid allegations of irregularities in its implementation. Out of 849 private vends issued licenses under the policy, about 250 were functioning that closed down on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)