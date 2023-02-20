Delhi government warns bike taxis against plying in national capital

The transport department also said that the driver will also lose their licence for three months under the circumstances.
New Delhi's transport department has cautioned bike taxis against plying on the roads of Delhi stating this to be a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and making aggregators liable for a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
"The use of two-wheelers for commercial purposes is in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, of 1988. The first offence could lead to a fine of Rs 5,000 while a second offence could incur a Rs 10,000 fine and imprisonment of up to a year," the department said in a public notice.
Moreover, the transport department also said that the driver will also lose their licence for three months under the circumstances.
The Supreme Court, earlier this month refused to grant relief to bike taxi aggregator Rapido against the Maharashtra government's refusal to grant a licence to it.
It had noted that amendments made to the Motor Vehicles Act in 2019 made it clear that aggregators cannot operate without a valid licence. A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala noted that Pune's Regional Transport Office (RTO) had rejected its plea for a licence.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Feb 20, 2023 3:20 PM IST
