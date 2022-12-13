Delhi government to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1

Chief Minister Kejriwal has given nod to a health department proposal for making 238 more tests free of cost at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost at all Delhi government hospitals, mohalla clinics and polyclinics from January 1. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal with an aim provide relief to the "people who are already burdened by inflation".
The number of medical tests provided free of cost by the city government at present is 212, an official press release said. Kejriwal has now given nod to a health department proposal for making 238 more tests free of cost at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics.
The Delhi government said it has 522 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, four MMCs, 21 Polyclinics and 201 Dispensaries in the city, where the testing facility will be available free of cost to the people.
"It is our mission to provide good quality health and education to all sections of people. Healthcare has become very expensive. Many people cannot afford private healthcare. This step of the Delhi government will help all such people," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
The Delhi government has also partnered with private laboratories which ensure testing and sample transportation as per standard operating procedures approved by the authorities, the press release said.
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
