Delhi government introduces motorcycles as part of bus lane enforcement vehicles

The Delhi government has deployed motorcycles for enforcing bus lane driving, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying they will be able to pass on narrow roads. Earlier, only Innova cars were used for the purpose and they faced difficulty in passing through narrow roads.

Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 66 enforcement vehicles, including 36 motorcycles and 30 Innova cars. He flagged them off along with 50 CNG low-floor cluster buses.

"For the first time, motorcycles are being inducted. These vehicles would mostly be utilised for lane enforcement. In the past, we observed that it was difficult for an Innova to pass on narrow roads for enforcement. Motorcycles will solve that problem and ensure that lane rules be enforced effectively," he said.

The government began lane enforcement in April and has received positive results from this move, the chief minister said. "People have now developed a habit of driving in their lanes and they are following the rule on their own. We are not far from the time when the transport system of Delhi would be better than any city of a developed country," he added.

Equipped with sirens, these enforcement vehicles will be stationed across the day covering major stretches to create awareness on not disturbing the movement of buses. With this addition, the total enforcement vehicles have shot up to 120, with 84 four-wheelers and 36 two-wheelers. In addition, they will also issue challans for encroachment and parked vehicles in the bus lanes.

The two wheelers will be deployed in 11 teams for bus lane enforcement on inner and outer ring roads each, while the remaining bikes will be deployed at six critical stretches in seven teams and two shifts.

One Innova car will be deployed to each team with 84 teams using 84 four-wheelers. The new ones will be deployed at 15 critical stretches identified by the department.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the enforcement vehicles will help in keeping bus lanes free from encroachment and parked vehicles. "The 66 enforcement vehicles flagged off today (Tuesday) will ensure to keep the bus lane free from encroachments and parked vehicles across the city. This will help in faster movement of buses, leading to even better schedule adherence and hence increasing reliability for travel to one's home and office," he said.