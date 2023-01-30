English
Delhi: 25 school children among 29 injured as multiple vehicle pile up on flyover

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 30, 2023 5:46:06 PM IST (Published)

In the accident which took place at central Delhi's Salimgarh flyover, there were 25 school children among others, police said. 

At least 29 people including school children, were injured in an accident near the Indira Gandhi Stadium (IGI) on Monday morning, police informed.

In the accident which took place at central Delhi's Salimgarh flyover, there were 25 school children among others, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan told that the police received information regarding the accident around 11 am.
"Following information, a team of police reached the spot, where they found a pileup of four buses, an autorickshaw, a car and a motorcycle in accidental condition,"  she said.
"There were 216 students in the four buses. Around 25 students, three members of school staff and one other person were injured in the accident," Chauhan added.
The injured are undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, police official told.
According to the police, legal action is being taken accordingly in the matter.
With inputs from agencies. 
Also Read: Rains continue to lash parts of Delhi, snowfall in J&K postpones university examinations
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
