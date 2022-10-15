Delayed justice is the biggest challenge the country faces, says PM Modi

By Kanishka Sarkar

Mini Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that there must be an alternative dispute resolution mechanism that has been put to good use in the villages of the country for a long time and can now be promoted to the state level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the delay in serving justice has come across as the biggest challenge and that the judiciary is working with utmost seriousness in this direction.

Modi suggested that there must be an alternative dispute resolution mechanism that has been put to good use in the villages of the country for a long time and can now be promoted to the state level.

“We have to understand how to make it a part of the legal system at the local level in the states”, Shri Modi in his video address at the inaugural session of the two-day "All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries" in Gujarat’s Kevadia.

PM recalled the time when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat had said that the then government had introduced the concept of evening courts. He further explained that cases that were less serious in terms of sections were taken up by the evening courts, which resulted in the resolution of more than nine lakh cases in Gujarat in recent years.

Also Read:

The Prime Minister also highlighted the emergence of Lok Adalats that have led to the disposal of lakhs of cases in various states and reduced the burden of the courts. “People living in the rural areas have benefitted immensely from this”, he added.

The Prime Minister also said laws should be written in a lucid manner and in regional languages so that the poorest of the poor can understand them.

“Local language plays a big role in the legal system for ease of justice. Academic ecosystem will also have to be created for the youth in the mother tongue. Law courses should be in mother tongue, our laws should be written in simple language, digital libraries of important cases of High Courts and Supreme Court should be in local language”, he added.

Also Read: PM Modi to dedicate 75 digital banking units to 75 districts on Sunday

He said the speciality of Indian society is that for thousands of years, while walking on the path of development it also carried out internal reforms. "Our society voluntarily got rid of obsolete laws, bad customs and traditions, as we know that if they become stereotypes they pose a hindrance to progress," Modi said.