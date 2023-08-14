Dehradun Defence College building collapses amid incessant rainfall in Uttarkhand — Watch video

2 Min Read
The hill state has been reeling under incessant monsoon showers that have left 60 people dead and 17 missing while affecting normal life. Landslides triggered by incessant rains have blocked traffic on various roads, including national highways, affecting the movement of people, officials said.
Dehradun Defence College building collapsed on Monday amid incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand. The building was in Maldevta district. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rains on Monday in six districts of the state, including Dehradun and Nainital.
VIDEO | Dehradun Defence College building in Uttarakhand's Maldevta collapses amid incessant rainfall. More details are awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 14, 2023
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/YUZJozBkGz
Rishikesh-Chamba National Highway was blocked for traffic due to a landslide near Kunjapuri Bagardhar in Tehri while the movement of heavy vehicles has been stopped on Rishikesh-Devprayag-Srinagar National Highways at Sakhnidhar.
In addition, 1,169 houses were damaged and a large amount of agricultural land was washed away. Roads and bridges have also suffered a lot of damage due to the rains in the state.
A red alert is a warning for extremely bad weather conditions that are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and pose a significant risk to life.
With inputs from PTI
