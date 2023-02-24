Defence Secretary Aramane Giridhar gets extension in service till October next year

Aramane Giridhar is a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre. He took over as the defence secretary on November 1 last year.
The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the extension of Secretary of Department of Defence - Aramane Giridhar. This extension is beyond his age of superannuation.
Aramane Giridhar was due to retire in June this year after completing 60 years of superannuation.
As per the notification, Giridhar will remain in his post until October 31, 2024 or till furtrher order whichever is earlier.
First Published: Feb 24, 2023 9:23 AM IST
