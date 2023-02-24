Defence Secretary Aramane Giridhar gets extension in service till October next year

English
homeindia NewsDefence Secretary Aramane Giridhar gets extension in service till October next year

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By Sangam Singh  Feb 24, 2023 9:26:40 AM IST (Updated)

Aramane Giridhar is a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre. He took over as the defence secretary on November 1 last year.

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the extension of Secretary of Department of Defence - Aramane Giridhar. This extension is beyond his age of superannuation.

Aramane Giridhar was due to retire in June this year after completing 60 years of superannuation.
As per the notification, Giridhar will remain in his post until October 31, 2024 or till furtrher order whichever is earlier.
Giridhar is a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre. He took over as the defence secretary on November 1 last year.
Also Read:Brazil working with India to make G20 a success, says envoy
First Published: Feb 24, 2023 9:23 AM IST
