Centre approves payment of arrears under OROP with effect from July 1, 2019

The estimated financial implication in payment of pending arrears completely in FY 2023-24 will be approximately Rs 22,000 crore that will be drawn from the budget of Defence Pension under the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved payment of arrears under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) revision with effect from July 1, 2019.
As of now, the cumulative amount paid as arrears to the Armed Forces Pensioners or family pensioners to date is about Rs 6,000 crore with a total estimated amount of Rs. 28,000 crores.
What is OROP?
Keeping its 2014 poll promise, the Narendra Modi government implemented the OROP for defence pensioners in 2015 with effect from July 01, 2014. The pension under this scheme is reset every five years.
In line with the rules, the Union Cabinet in December 2022 approved the revision of pension under OROP with effect from July 1, 2019. This meant that the pension of the past pensioners would be reset based on the average minimum and maximum pensions of the 2018 retirees in the same rank with the same length of service.
All armed forces personnel who were retired till June 30, 2019, will be covered under this revision.
The union cabinet also paid its tributes to 11 jawans who died in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Wednesday, April 26.
In the biggest strike by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh in the last two years, the Naxals blew up the vehicle in 10 policemen along with their driver in Dantewada.
Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said to PTI that the blast was carried out using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and took place around 1 pm when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation.
First Published: Apr 26, 2023 7:30 PM IST
