Centre approves payment of arrears under OROP with effect from July 1, 2019

The estimated financial implication in payment of pending arrears completely in FY 2023-24 will be approximately Rs 22,000 crore that will be drawn from the budget of Defence Pension under the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved payment of arrears under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) revision with effect from July 1, 2019.

As of now, the cumulative amount paid as arrears to the members of the armed forces to date is about Rs 6,000 crore with a total estimated amount of Rs. 28,000 crores.

The estimated financial implication in payment of pending arrears completely in FY 2023-24 will be approximately Rs 22,000 crore that will be drawn from the budget of Defence Pension under the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The union cabinet also paid its tributes to 11 jawans who died in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Wednesday, April 26.

In the biggest strike by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh in the last two years, the Naxals blew up the vehicle in 10 policemen along with their driver in Dantewada.