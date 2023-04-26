English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsCentre approves payment of arrears under OROP with effect from July 1, 2019

Centre approves payment of arrears under OROP with effect from July 1, 2019

Centre approves payment of arrears under OROP with effect from July 1, 2019
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra   | Sangam Singh  Apr 26, 2023 7:59:28 PM IST (Updated)

The estimated financial implication in payment of pending arrears completely in FY 2023-24 will be approximately Rs 22,000 crore that will be drawn from the budget of Defence Pension under the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved payment of arrears under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) revision with effect from July 1, 2019.

Recommended Articles

View All
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up

New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up

Apr 26, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric

Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric

Apr 26, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine

Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine

Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


As of now, the cumulative amount paid as arrears to the members of the armed forces to date is about Rs 6,000 crore with a total estimated amount of Rs. 28,000 crores.
The estimated financial implication in payment of pending arrears completely in FY 2023-24 will be approximately Rs 22,000 crore that will be drawn from the budget of Defence Pension under the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
The union cabinet also paid its tributes to 11 jawans who died in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Wednesday, April 26.
In the biggest strike by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh in the last two years, the Naxals blew up the vehicle in 10 policemen along with their driver in Dantewada.
Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said to PTI that the blast was carried out using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and took place around 1 pm when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation.
First Published: Apr 26, 2023 7:30 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Ministry of Defence (MoD)
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X