Defence Ministry inks Rs 934 crore pact for Normal Refit of Sindhukirti submarine

The Ministry of Defence on Monday signed a contract for the Normal Refit of the Sindhukirti submarine, at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam. The contract, worth Rs 934 crore, aims to enhance the submarine's operational capability and extend its operational life. The Sindhukirti submarine, which was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1990, is a part of the Sindhughosh class of submarines.

"In another boost to achieve ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Ministry of Defence, on March 13, 2023, signed a contract for Normal Refit of Sindhukirti Submarine at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam at an overall cost of Rs 934 crore. Sindhukirti is 3rd Kilo Class Diesel Electric Submarine," the Ministry said in a statement.

After completion of refit, Sindhukirti will be combat worthy and will join the active submarine fleet of the Indian Navy, it added.

The project involves more than 20 Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and would lead to employment generation of 1,000 mandays per day for the project duration.

Acquired in 1990, Sindhukirti is among the oldest operational submarines in the Navy. However, it has been refitted, virtually rebuilt with modern sensors weapons and systems. The 3rd Kilo-Class Diesel Electric Submarine of the Indian Navy can launch torpedoes, missiles and even mines. The Kilo Class submarines are mainly intended for anti-shipping and anti-submarine operations in relatively shallow waters.