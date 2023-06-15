CNBC TV18
Defence ministry to take up deal to acquire MQ 9 Reaper armed drones from US today

Defence ministry to take up deal to acquire MQ-9 Reaper armed drones from US today

Defence ministry to take up deal to acquire MQ-9 Reaper armed drones from US today
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 11:39:06 AM IST (Updated)

The meeting to discuss the deal of over $3 billion for the procurement of 30 MQ-9B Predator armed drones will be held on Thursday.

Ministry of Defence officials said on Thursday that the Defence Acquisition Council meeting led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will "take up the deal for acquiring MQ-9B Reaper armed drones from the US" during a meeting at 10 am. "Top Defence ministry and military brass will attend the meeting. Other 'Made in India' defence deals also on the agenda of the meeting," the official was quoted by ANI as saying.

The deal of over $3 billion for the procurement of 30 MQ-9B Predator armed drones is much awaited ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US next week. The procurement of these drones holds significant as the Indian government aims to use them to ramp up its surveillance apparatus along the frontier with China as well as in the Indian Ocean region, the Times of India quoted sources as saying.
