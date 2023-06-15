The meeting to discuss the deal of over $3 billion for the procurement of 30 MQ-9B Predator armed drones will be held on Thursday.

Ministry of Defence officials said on Thursday that the Defence Acquisition Council meeting led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will "take up the deal for acquiring MQ-9B Reaper armed drones from the US" during a meeting at 10 am. "Top Defence ministry and military brass will attend the meeting. Other 'Made in India' defence deals also on the agenda of the meeting," the official was quoted by ANI as saying.