Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address Naval Commanders onboard INS Vikrant today

Rajnath Singh will address the first edition of the Naval Commanders' Conference of 2023 on 06 Mar 2023 onboard the INS Vikrant at sea. The conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important security issues at the military-strategic level.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Naval Commanders onboard INS Vikrant at sea in the first edition of the Naval Commanders' Conference of 2023, which is scheduled to commence on March 6, 2023. The conference’s opening day of the first phase will be held at sea onboard INS Vikrant. The conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important security issues at the military-strategic level as well as interact with Senior Government functionaries through an institutionalised forum.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, along with other Naval Commanders will review major Operational, Materiel, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training and Administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last six months and further deliberate on future plans for important activities and initiatives. During the conference, Naval Commanders would also be provided with an update on ‘Agnipath Scheme’ executed in the Indian Navy in Nov 22.

Due to the prevailing geostrategic situation in the region, the Conference has its own significance and relevance. The Navy has witnessed significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India’s growing maritime interests. The Commanders would also deliberate the Navy’s readiness to address the challenges to our Maritime interests. The Indian Navy remains focused on being a combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof force and continues to assiduously execute its mandate as the maritime security guarantor of the country.

Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Saturday had stressed that contemporary challenges in the maritime domain could be best addressed by "issue-based convergences" among like-minded countries, while highlighting the advantages of "regional solutions to regional problems".

The Chief of Navy Staff, citing India's experience, said working in smaller groups and regional frameworks is helpful in building trust, interoperability and overall outcome.

Admiral R Hari Kumar was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue alongside Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino, the UK's chief of Naval Staff Admiral Ben Key and Chief of Staff of Japan's defence ministry Gen Koji Yamazaki.

Admiral Kumar said India's policy in the region is based on the principles of respect, dialogue, peace and prosperity and it is guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR or security and growth for all in the region.

To a question on the Indian perspective on working with partner countries to deal with challenges in the maritime domain, Kumar said they are both "non-traditional and trans-national" and cannot be addressed by any individual nation.

"There is a need for cooperation.. that is something we in the maritime domain always look forward to – to find how to cooperate, how to work together," he said.

"While doing this, I would say today we are looking at issue-based convergences. We may not agree on certain things, but we will agree on many other issues. Therefore, we come together on those matters," he added.

"We are looking at regional solutions to regional problems," he said Admiral Kumar also referred to the US Navy back in 2015 talking about a thousand-ship Navy including all the friendly partner navies coming together.

The Navy chief also cited the advantages of regional groupings like the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), which has 25 partner countries, the Colombo Security Conclave and the Goa Maritime Conclave.

"When we work in smaller groups, it serves a lot of purposes. For example, it generates a lot of trust among the partner countries; you work towards building capacity and it results in increasing interoperability, domain awareness and regular engagements. And all this finally leads to maritime security," he said.

"There is a saying that rising tide lifts all boats. So therefore we look at prospering together. India is a country that looks at everybody in the region prospering together," he said.

The Navy chief said technological innovations including space-based surveillance, artificial intelligence and electronic intelligence are helping maritime commanders to have better maritime domain awareness.

At the same time, he said the Ukraine war has shown the rapidity with which counter-measures are developed for all new technologies.

"There has been a lot of technological innovation that has been happening. We saw it in the Ukraine war as well," he said.